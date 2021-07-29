CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results to be announced on THIS date, here's how to check online

Candidates who have been waiting for a long time for their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results are excited that the board will announce the results for Class 10 by tomorrow i.e. July 30 and for Class 12 by July 31 on cbseresults.nic.in.

Students will be able to check their results online for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 through DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS, and also UMANG app.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results online

Step 1: Log in to cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Login and enter your roll number, registration number, and other details

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the next page

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout of the same for future use.

In other news, CBSE, on Thursday, also launched a CBSE Roll Number Finder for students of classes 10 and 12. Through this, students will be able to locate their CBSE 10th, 12th Roll Numbers on cbse.gov.in.

The students of class 10th will have to fill in their mother and father's name along with their date of birth to know their roll number.

The students of class 12th, on the other hand, would require to fill in their mother, father’s names along with their school code. To know the school code, students will have to call their respective schools where they can find out this information. It is important to note that students will have to know their roll number to access their CBSE Results 2021.