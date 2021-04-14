CBSE Class 10 cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams 2021 postponed: Here's how Arvind Kejriwal, Sonu Sood reacted

In the latest piece of news for students who were to appear for their CBSE Class 10, 12, Board Exams 2021 have been postponed.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by others including the Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhirayl Nisank, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary to name a few.

According to the decision taken, Board Exams for class 12 that were to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021, have been postponed, owing to the rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

Further, the statement from the Board states that the situation will be reviewed by it on June 1 and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given to students before the start of the examinations.

As for the class 10 board exams which were to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021, it stands cancelled. Results of class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

The statement from the Education Minister further stated that "Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams."

As soon as the news broke, reactions started coming in on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, with actor Sonu Sood taking to his handle to put out a happy reaction. "So finally it happened. Congratulations to every student," Sonu wrote in a tweet. He followed it up with the tricolour flag.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents sic)."

Other social media users also reacted to the news and hashtags #postponed and #cbseboardexams started trending on Twitter with several users putting out memes in celebration.

Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country. Consequently, looking at the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, the Board took the decision.