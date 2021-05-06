CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 results: Delhi government makes this BIG appeal - Details here

The Delhi government has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday (May 5), appealing to extend the deadline for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result. The recent circular issued by CBSE on evaluation policy states that the schools should submit the final result of Class 10 by June 5 and internal assessment pending evaluation by June 11.

Delhi government has asked the CBSE to review the deadline for result submission as many teachers are engaged in COVID-19 duties and some of them have tested positive.

“Keeping in view the current situation and its emotional implications, the ongoing lockdown, and engagement of teachers in various Covid-19 duties, the authorities of CBSE is requested to review the schedule on the tabulation policy for class 10 result. Other staff including the data entry and IT assistants of Delhi government are also engaged in Covid-19 duties,” said the Delhi government.

According to Delhi government, the teachers of the Delhi government are conducting door-to-door surveys in the hotspot and vulnerable areas affected by Covid-19, they are providing assistance with testing and other requirements, and they are also engaged in providing Covid-19 vaccination.

The teachers are also deployed at airports to assist the government in the enforcement of Covid-19 protocol and screening, it said.

It is to be noted that CBSE had cancelled Class 10 Board Exam 2021 and postponed Class 12 Board Exam 2021 keeping in view the rise in Covid-19 cases in India.