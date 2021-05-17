CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 results: CBSE releases FAQs on marks assessment

CBSE class 10 board exam results 2021: Clarifying the doubts about the marking policy for class 10 board exam results 2021, the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has released a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs). These FAQs will address the concerns of the teachers regarding the CBSE class 10 marking calculations.

Teachers have raised concerns over the marking policy listed by the board. The FAQ document has also been sent to all CBSE-affiliated schools.

According to the notification released on May 1 for the tabulation of marks for Class 10 Board Exams 2021 is based on the internal assessments conducted by schools.

The students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject, the assessment of 80 marks will be done by school – based on the marks scored by the students in different tests/exams conducted by the school during the year and the marks should be consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 Board Exam 2021.

Teachers are confused over choosing a reference year as the subject, in the case of Maths Basic subject which was only introduced in 2020. CBSE has conducted a series of webinars for teachers and principals of the affiliated schools to clarify all the doubts. Addressing all the concerns, CBSE also released the FAQs documents for schools.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting on Monday (May 17) with senior officials to hold discussions over a final decision regarding the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021.

Pokhriyal will hold discussions with education secretaries of all states before taking a final decision on the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Sources said that during the meeting, the Union Education Minister would also review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector during the high-level meeting. The minister will also hold discussions over the promotion of online education and the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).