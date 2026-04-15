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Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him

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CBSE Class 10 results 2026 OUT: Check direct link, pass percentage, other details

According to estimates, close to 25 lakh students have been awaiting the announcement of these results. This year, more than 43 lakh candidates appeared for CBSE Board exams, of which nearly 25 lakh attempted Class 10 examinations.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 05:11 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 results 2026 OUT: Check direct link, pass percentage, other details
CBSE results have been declared for lakhs of candidates today.
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for Class 10 Board Exams 2026. Students who sat for the exams can now check the results on the official CBSE websites -- results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.70%. According to estimates, close to 25 lakh students have been awaiting the announcement of these results. This year, more than 43 lakh candidates appeared for CBSE Board exams, of which nearly 25 lakh attempted Class 10 examinations.

Figures for pass percentage in recent years

2025: 93.66%
2024: 93.60%
2023: 93.12%

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 results 2026

Visit one of the official CBSE websites.
Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Result 2026' link on the homepage.
Enter your details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth (DOB), and the security pin. Click on Submit to view your results
Download and save your scorecard for future use

Alternate methods

Students can also check their Class 10 results via DigiLocker and the UMANG mobile app. Results can also be accessed through SMS or IVRS services in case websites face downtime due to heavy traffic. Digital marksheets and certificates will be made available on DigiLocker soon after the results announcement.

Details on marksheets

The online marksheets released by CBSE will display subject-wise grades, overall CGPA, and the qualifying status of the candidate. The digital marksheet is provisional, and original documents will be issued by schools at a later time. Besides individual results, CBSE has also released overall and region-wise pass percentages as well as data on high scorers.

FAQs

When were CBSE Class 10 exams held?
CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to March 11, 2026.

How many marks are needed to pass the Class 10 exams?
Students require a minimum of 33 percent marks overall to pass the CBSE Class 10 examinations.

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