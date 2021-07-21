CBSE Class 10 board exam results 2021 to be DECLARED soon: Websites to check CBSE results - details here

Even as lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Board Exam Results 2021, there is a possibility that the CBSE 10th Result 2021 is expected to be delayed. The scheduled date of CBSE Class 10 result is July 20. The board, however, has not yet finalized the tabulation process for the Class 10 students. Whether the board would be able to declare the result by July 20 or not remains to be seen.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examinations had said that some schools are yet to submit the marks of all students, thus the board will not be releasing the result this week. "The result will not be out this week. We will also be releasing a circular today for schools that have not yet submitted marks to the board. We will issue directives for such schools in the notice," Indian Express quoted Bharadwaj as saying.

However, like every year, this time, too the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results 2021 will be released on the official website of CBSE. Students can view their results on results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in. A link will be activated here.

After clicking on it, some information has to be filled in. You will get the result as soon as you submit it. Students will also be able to download and print it.

You can also see the results here

Apart from the official website, students will also get many other options through which they will be able to view their results. CBSE DigiLocker is leading the list. In addition, the Umang app (UMANG app) will also get a link to the result. Results can also be seen on DigiResults. In addition, students will also be able to view their results through SMS.

When will CBSE declare Class 12 Results 2021?

The CBSE is expected to declare class 12 board exam 2021 results by July 31. CBSE has asked all its affiliated schools to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation between July 16 and July 22.

"As per the time schedule given in policy, the portal for moderation and finalization of results for Class-XII is being opened from July 16 (Afternoon) to July 22 (Midnight). As Board has to declare the result latest by July 31, schools are requested to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within schedule. If any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31," CBSE board said.