CBSE Class 10 board exam 2021 results: This is how class 10th marks will be evaluated - Latest updates

The sudden spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the country has forced the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to cancel CBSE Class 10 Biard Exams 2021 and postpone CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021.

Following into CBSE's footsteps, several state boards also decided to either postpone or cancel Class 10, 12 Board Exams. The ICSE class 10 board exams have also been cancelled due to rising coronavirus cases. The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), however, announced that it will give the students of Class 10 an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria.

New Delhi: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier this month annunced cancellation of class 10th board exams and postponement of class 12 board exams.

Following the decision from the CBSE, several state boards also postponed and cancelled board and other competitive exams. Moreover, the ICSE class 10 board exams have also been cancelled in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn. However, the Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria.

According to the new composition of year-end or Board exams for Class 9 and 10 students, it has been decided that a total of 30% marks will be allocated for Competency Based Questions which could be in form of MCQs, Case-based questions, Source-based Integrated questions, etc. Then 20% marks will be for Objective-type questions and the remaining 50% marks for short or long answer questions as per the existing pattern.

For the students of Class 11 and 12, Competency Based Questions will be for 20% marks, while 20% questions will be Objective-type and the remaining 60% marks for short or long answer questions as per the existing pattern.

Meanwhile, the schools across the country has been asked by the CBSE to adopt NCERT Learning Outcomes and made changes in the examination and assessment practices. It is learnt that a letter has been written by the CBSE to heads of all affiliated schools recommending the new practices that are in line with the National Education Policy 2020. “The National Education Policy 2020 has affirmed the need to move from rote to competency-based learning in order to help in developing creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” the letter from CBSE said.

In 2020 too, students of class 9th and 11th were promoted without exams due to coronavirus pandemic. The students were promoted on the basis of their performance in internal assessments, project work and class tests.