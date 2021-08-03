CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results TODAY: Here's how to check your roll number on Roll Number Finder before results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE Results 2021 for classes 10 at 12 pm today (August 3) at cbse.nic.in, cbse results.nic.in.. As candidates await the results, CBSE has now launched a CBSE Roll Number Finder for students of classes 10 and 12. Through this, students will be able to locate their CBSE 10th Roll Numbers on cbse.gov.in. The information can be accessed by students via entering their personal information on the activated link such as their father and mother’s names, among other details.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can check your CBSE Roll Number:

CBSE Class 10th students

The students of class 10th will have to fill in their mother and father's name along with their date of birth to know their roll number.

CBSE Class 10 Roll Number 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to CBSE Class 10 Roll Number 2021 on cbse.gov.in and select your class

Step 2: As the new window opens, enter the details like your name, mother and father's names, and date of birth in the DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 3: Select Search Data

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on your screen