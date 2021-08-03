CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result to be declared SHORTLY at cbseresults.nic.in, direct link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result at 12 moon today. The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result will be available on cbseresults.nic.in.

Along with releasing the results online on cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE also shares the mark sheet of the students on Digilocker. The Digilocker app does not require the students to have CBSE Roll Number to access their result as they use their Aadhar Card number and the mobile number which was used for registering with CBSE to check their marksheet.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result through cbseresults.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Class 10' result link

Step 3: Submit registration number, roll number and other log-in credentials

Step 4: Class 10 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your marksheet. Take a printout for further reference.

It is to be noted that the government decided to cancel CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Few days after announcing the cancellation of the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021, the CBSE had introduced a new marking scheme. The CBSE also said that any candidate who is dissatisfied with the marks allocated to him/her will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam once the situation improves. According to a CBSE notification, the candidates will be assessed based on their performance in unit tests, the half-yearly examination, and the pre-board examination conducted by schools.