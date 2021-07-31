CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result to be declared SOON: Check cbse.nic.in for details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare CBSE Class 10 result 2021. CBSE class 10 result 2021 will be declared soon. Students can check the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in for latest CBSE result 2021 updates. On July 28, CBSE said results will be declared soon. However, no date and time have been confirmed yet. As per previous years’ trends, Class 12 results may be announced first, and Class 10 after a day or two. The deadline for CBSE 12th results is July 31.

This year, the CBSE class 10 result will be declared without the exams. CBSE Exams 2021 was scheduled to begin on May 4 but were cancelled due to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

CBSE Class 10 results have been prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment policy.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 result through cbseresults.nic.in

- Visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in

- Click on the 'CBSE Class 10, 12' result link

- Submit registration number, roll number and other log-in credentials

- Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen

- Download your marksheet. Take a hardcopy for further reference.

Notably, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CBSE Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in different tests/exams held during the academic year at the school level. Of the total 100 marks, the students will get 20 marks for internal assessments and 80 marks for their performance in various exams conducted by the school throughout the academic session.