CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over gender stereotype question in English exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 English exam was held on December 11. A question from Section A (Reading) has sparked controversy for allegedly promoting "gender stereotyping" and supporting "regressive notions" prompting the board to refer the matter to subject experts.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter objecting to the question paper that triggered a controversy for allegedly promoting "gender stereotyping" and supporting "regressive notions".

"Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?" she said.

Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?

The question paper for the English exam had a comprehension passage with sentences such as "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones", among others.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a statement saying," The passage in one set of the English paper of CBSE class 10 first term examination held yesterday has received mixed reactions from a few parents and students stating that 'it seems to support regressive notions on family and allegedly promotes gender stereotyping".

"The matter will be referred to subject experts for considered views as per the pre-set procedures of the board. As regards the correct answer option and the answer key released by the board, it is clarified that if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students," the board said.

