CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result RELEASED at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, alternate ways to check

Since CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students are being evaluated using their past 3 years’ performance.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE Results 2021 for classes 10 at 12 pm today (August 3) at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Since the official website might get slow, here are alternative ways to check CBSE Results 2021 for classes 10:

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

UMANG app

DigiLocker app

IVRS

SMS

Since CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students are being evaluated using their past three years’ performances. As per the marking scheme designed by the CBSE, the class 10 and 11 final marks will carry 30 per cent weightage and the class 12 internal and practical scores will have 40 per cent weightage in the results.