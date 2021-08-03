CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result DECLARED on cbseresults.nic.in, direct link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021 results at 12 pm on today (August 3). Here is the direct link.

The Class 10 students should keep their admit cards handy. The link to check results will be available within an hour at cbse.nic.in, cbse results.nic.in. Students can also check their results at digilocker.gov.in. Results will be also available on the UMANG app, via SMS. CBSE Class 10 students can also make use of IVRS service and call on a landline number to check results.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result through cbseresults.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Class 10' result link

Step 3: Submit registration number, roll number and other log-in credentials

Step 4: Class 10 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your marksheet. Take a printout for further reference.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result via Digilocker App:

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app Step 2: Tap on the ‘Access DigiLocker.’Step 3: Enter your name as per what is mentioned on your Aadhaar card.Step 4: Enter your date of birth as on your Aadhaar card.Step 5: Select your gender.Step 6: Enter your mobile number.Step 7: Set a security PIN.Step 8: Enter your Email ID.Step 9: Enter your Aadhaar number.Step 10: Submit the details.Step 11: Set a username.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result through Umang App:

Step 1: Download the Umang App Step 2: Select CBSE from the options availableStep 3: Enter your credentialsStep 4: Save/ Download/ Print

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result 2021 through SMS:

Step 1: Type SMSStep 2: Send it to 7738299899

Since CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students are being evaluated using their past three years’ performances. As per the marking scheme designed by the CBSE, the class 10 and 11 final marks will carry 30 per cent weightage and the class 12 internal and practical scores will have 40 per cent weightage in the results.