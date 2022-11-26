Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: From exam dates to CBSE marking scheme, check all important details here

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 is expected to be released soon.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet expected by November end | Photo: PTI

Lakhs of candidates are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the datesheet for Classes 10, 12. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the same, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 datesheet is expected to be out soon. 

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 datesheet will be released at the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download the timetable from the official site. 

Reports suggest that the CBSE Board exam 2023 timetable is expected by the end of November and the written examination will tentatively begin on February 15 and the board will start the practical exam by January 1. 

CBSE 10th, 12th sample question paper and marking scheme for Board exam 2023 has already been published at the official website. 

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Sample Papers: How to download 

  • Log on to the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in
  • On the website homepage click on 'Academic Website'
  • You will be redirected to a new window, where you will find 'Sample Question Papers for Classes X & XII for the current academic session 2022-23'
  • Click on this link and select the sample paper that you need to download
  • Click on 'SQP' to download sample paper and 'MS' to download marking scheme.
