CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 to be declared by last week of July, check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials, after days of speculation, have finally clarified when the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 will be declared. According to reports, CBSE officials have said that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 will be announced by the end of July. Once released, students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 results via the official websites of CBSE - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in. The results will also be available to check on DigiLocker and UMANG app and via SMS.

Speaking about the same, CBSE PRO Rama Sharma said that CBSE is scheduled to release the Class 10, 12 results in the last week of this month. No official date has been given as yet.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Official websites to check scores

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.results.gov.in

www.digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: How to download scores from the official website?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number after which your CBSE Term 2 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download your CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout for future use.