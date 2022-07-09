CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 SOON at cbseresults.nic.in, check steps to ensure mark sheet is accurate

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 by the end of July, reports said. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their Class 10 and Class 12 results via the official websites of CBSE - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker and UMANG app and via SMS.

When the students do check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022, it is important that they thoroughly check their marks and confirm all details on the mark sheets are accurate.

After the mark sheet is available online, the candidates need to check for the following;

Student’s name

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Total marks

Percentage calculation

School name

Grades

Pass/fail status

READ | CBSE Board Result 2022 date SOON at cbse.gov.in, check evaluation process, passing criteria

If there is an error in the mark sheet, the following steps should be taken to get them corrected

Step 1: Collect the application form from the official website - www.cbse.nic.in

Note: The forms can also be obtained through the respective school’s admission office.

Step 2: Obtain the application form for name correction, and other details.

Step 3: Fill out the application form. Avoid mistakes and rewriting.

Step 4: Submit the necessary documents.

Step 5: Once this is done, CBSE will make the required corrections after the verification of the original records of the school is done.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, and 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.