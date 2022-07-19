CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 to release on THIS date? Latest updates students should know

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results between July 20 to 23, 2022, and the CBSE 12th Result 2022 are expected to be declared after that. CBSE has not issued an official notice yet but is expected to, soon.

Once declared, students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of CBSE - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in. The results will also be available to check on DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Tentative dates

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results between July 20 to 23, 2022 (tentatively)

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results will be declared after CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message - cbse10/cbse12 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores through the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number after which your CBSE Term 2 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download your CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout for future use.