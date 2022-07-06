CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 on THESE dates? Latest updates students must know

File Photo

The latest reports have stated that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will probably declare the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results by July 13, 2022, and the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022. It is important to note that CBSE was going to declare the results for Class 10 and Class 12 (Term 2) on July 4, 2022, and July 10, 2022, respectively, which was later delayed.

Once released, students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of CBSE - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in. The results will also be available to check on DigiLocker and UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Tentative dates

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results by July 13, 2022

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Official websites to check scores

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.results.gov.in

www.digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: How to download scores from the official website?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number after which your CBSE Term 2 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download your CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout for future use.