CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 expected soon, know steps to check scores via SMS

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results by July 13, 2022, and the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022.

Once the results are announced, students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of CBSE - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in. The results will also be available to check on DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Tentative dates

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results by July 13, 2022

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message - cbse10/cbse12 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022:Steps to download scores from the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number after which your CBSE Term 2 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download your CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout for future use.