CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 expected soon, know steps to check scores via SMS

Once the results are announced, students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official website - www.cbseresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results by July 13, 2022, and the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022. 

Once the results are announced, students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of CBSE - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in. The results will also be available to check on DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Tentative dates 

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results by July 13, 2022 
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS 

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message - cbse10/cbse12 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022:Steps to download scores from the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number after which your CBSE Term 2 Results will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 4: Download your CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

