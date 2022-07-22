Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 DECLARED at cbseresults.nic.in, here's direct link to check scores

CBSE announced the Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 percent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41%.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Friday, announced the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022. While the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 were announced in the morning, the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 were declared in the afternoon. Students can check their scores at the official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The results are also available via DigiLocker, the UMANG app, or SMS.

Here are the direct links to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 DIRECT LINK TO CHECK SCORES
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 DIRECT LINK TO CHECK SCORES

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Pass percentage, performance

CBSE announced the Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 percent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 percent.

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day. The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 percent while 93.80 percent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 percent.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Pass percentage, performance

For Class 12, the CBSE Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71 percent. Girls outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022. Girls have recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.54 percent as compared to boys who secured a pass percentage of 91.25 percent. All trans students passed the class 12 boards, pass percentage of 100 percent.

