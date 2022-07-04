CBSE Class 10, 12 Resut 2022 expected by July 15 at https://www.cbse.gov.in/, details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 is likely to be declared by July 15. CBSE class 10th and 12th Term 2 results will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

The Class 10th Term 2 result 2022 was expected to be out today it was later confirmed that CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 will not be declared today.

The CBSE class 10th result will also be available on UMANG app and Digilocker. CBSE Class 10th result is expected to be declared this week. The CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 is expected to be announced on July 15 on the newly-launched portal Pariksha Sangam -parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams 2022 concluded on May 24, whereas, CBSE Class 12 exams were concluded on June 15, 2022.

CBSE 10th Results 2022: How to download

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link or CBSE Class 10 result link

Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

Your result will appear on the screen

Download 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

