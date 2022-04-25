CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2: Exams to begin tomorrow, important points to keep in mind

File photo

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from tomorrow (April 26). CBSE Admit cards have already been released for term 2 exams on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 exam is scheduled to begin on April 26, 2022, and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022, for Class 12. The CBSE term 2 examinations will be conducted at various exam centres across the country.

Few points students should keep in mind:

- Students should write in clear handwriting - the roll number and other details in the space provided on the answer booklet.

- Arrange the extra sheets in the proper order

- Follow the COVID-19 guidelines and reach the exam venue well ahead of time.

- Follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Wear a face mask and carry your own hand sanitiser

- Do not keep any banned items inside the exam venue.

CBSE has decided to conduct the board exams in two phases this year – Term 1 and Term 2. The CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021 were already conducted in December 2021, while the term 2 exams are set to be conducted from April 2022.