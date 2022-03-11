CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 datesheet released, board exams from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that the term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 will commence from April 26.



Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. This is the first time that CBSE is conducting the board exams in two phases.

Term I exams have already been held. However, the board is yet to release the result of term-1 class 10, 12 board exams soon.

The board said that it has given a considerable gap between two exams keeping in mind that the schools were closed due to the pandemic.

"As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between the two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes," it said.

It also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet.

"These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date," it said.

Class 10 term-2 datesheet

Class 12 term-2 datesheet

Students can check the datesheet for board exams on the CBSE website - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

(With PTI inputs)