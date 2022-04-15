CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 admit card released 2022 for private candidates at cbse.gov.in, direct link

File photo

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for CBSE Term 2 exam 2022 for private candidates. Students can download the CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 exam admit card through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 exam is scheduled to begin on April 26, 2022 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022 for Class 12.

The CBSE term 2 examinations will be conducted at various exam centres across the country. Private candidates appearing for CBSE board Term 2 Exam 2022 can download the admit card through the simple steps given below.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

- Go to the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

- Click on Admit Card link for private candidates available on the home page.

- A new page will appear where candidates will have to select an option- Application no, Previous Roll number and year, Candidate name.

- Enter your required details -- User Id, Password and Security Pin to login.

- CBSE Board Term 2 Class 10, 12 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the page and take a print out for future use.

CBSE is all set to conduct the CBSE Term 2 board exams 2022 for the students of class 10 and class 12, and the hall tickets for the same will be released on the official website in a few days.

Once released, CBSE students will be able to download their admit cards through the official websites of the board, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The term 2 examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 are set to be conducted later this month, from April 24.

CBSE has decided to conduct the board exams in two phases this year – Term 1 and Term 2. The CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021 were already conducted in December 2021, while the term 2 exams are set to be conducted from April 2022.