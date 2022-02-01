CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result: Know websites, evaluation process, how to check scorecard

Lakhs of students are waiting with bated breath for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results. However, an official announcement from the Board is still awaited. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once announced.

Students can also check Class 10, Class 12 results on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. It is likely that the result would also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result evaluation process:

*The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50% weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.

*Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.

*This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final scorecard.

*The students will not receive their mark sheets this time.

*They will receive their final marksheets after the term 2 examination.

How to check scores CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed-in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

Here are other ways in which you can check your score:

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India.

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS.

It is to be noted that the CBSE has conducted the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 in OMR sheets for objective type questions for the first time. All the questions carried equal marks and exam was held for a total of 40 marks.

The MCQs in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 question papers included case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The exam duration was 90 minutes and term 1 exam covered 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The CBSE will publish final result after the completion of term 2 exams.