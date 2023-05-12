Search icon
CBSE class 12 results RELEASED at results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in in, direct link here

Students can check their CBSE results on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

File photo

CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of class 12th today (May 12). Students can check their CBSE results on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps. 

CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: other websites

digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps
DigiLocker
UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results

Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
Click on Class 10, 12 result 
Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
Check subject-wise scores 
Download for future reference.

 

