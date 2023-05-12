CBSE class 12 results RELEASED at results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in in, direct link here

CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of class 12th today (May 12). Students can check their CBSE results on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps.
CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
CBSE Board Result 2023: other websites
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps
DigiLocker
UMANG
CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results
Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
Click on Class 10, 12 result
Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number
Check subject-wise scores
Download for future reference.