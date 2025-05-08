The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students against a fake circular that has gone viral online, incorrectly announcing the result dates for Class 10 and 12 board exams.

The board dismissed the circular which claimed that the final results of Class 10 and 12 would be announced in four phases - May 9, 13, 14, and 16. The fake circular went on to claim that 46 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE 2025 exams and that to reduce traffic on the official website, the board had decided to declare the results in a staggered manner.

The CBSE also affirmed that the results have not been delayed due to any new methods introduced. Students have been advised to count on only the official website of the board or any reliable public channels to gain information.

When will results be announced?

Over 42 lakh students appeared in both the Class 10th and 12th exams- 24.12 lakh students were from Class 10 and over 17.88 lakh students were from Class 12. If past trends are to be believed, the CBSE declares results during the first or second week of May. However, this year, no official date has been announced as yet.