CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Students want change in result-making process, here's why

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was expected to release board results for Class 10 today. Students who appeared for the board exams are running #JusticeForCBSE students2022 campaign on various social media platforms. Besides participating in such campaigns, some angered students are filing online petition.

Here's why Class 10, 12 students are angry?

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10, 12 exams want a change in the process of result making. As per media reports, the students are asking that the result should be made on the basis of better score of both Term-1 and Term-2.

Many students claim that online classes during Covid-19 pandemic have affected the quality of study over the last two years. Hence, the students demand that the damaged study system must be considered while making the result.

Students have proposed that only those who have good marks of different subjects in both Term-1 and Term-2 should be included in the results.

In the words of student activist Himanshu Bora, "CBSE students have appeared twice as term-1 and term-2. Both of them happened in different ways. Term- 1 where objective-based. At the same time, Term-2 was subjective”.



"Now the interest of the students should be seen even during the evaluation. Due to Corona, the conditions have become much worse than before. In such a situation, there should be evaluation according to the 'Best of Eyer Terms'. That means that students should be given those marks in weightage which is more in any one term. For example, if in English, there are 35 marks in term-1 and in term-2, there are 20 marks. So, for weightage in the percentage, only the number of term-1 should be added. Similarly, if you have got more marks in term-2 in Maths, then take it”, Bora added.

Why are the students demanding a change?

Students said that online classes make it difficult to understand concepts and they have suffered a lot in the last two years. Others asserted that there wasn’t enough time between Term-1 and Term-2 and hence the board should consider changing the pattern of making result.

What is the current method of evaluating board results?

While the Board hasn’t shared a clear evaluation methodology, the new pattern of exam that was announced last year did shed some light on the evaluation issue.

According to the board’s former statements, the first average of the total marks of both terms and internal evaluation will be calculated and this average will then be used to make a student’s result.

Spilling details about the release of the result and its making process, CBSE Regional Officer of Panchkula, Vijay Singh said, "So far, the board has not issued any policy regarding the official evaluation. However, it is certain that the results will be prepared on the basis of marks of both the terms. The board will meet, after which the process of preparing the result will also be released. Only then will it be decided how long the result can be achieved? There is no date for the release of the result yet”.

When should students expect the Class 10 Board Results 2022?

There is no official date for the release of the result as of yet. Students should wait for a notification from the CBSE.