CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 DECLARED: Know how to check CBSE Term 2 result scores, marksheet via Digilocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022. CBSE class 12th results Term 2 is available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. As per media reports, the CBSE class 10, 12 result date is expected to be announced next week.

Ahead of the CBSE result 2022, the board has also issued a circular regarding the security pin for DigiLocker. The board has decided to introduce a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students' Digilocker accounts to access digital documents including marksheets, certificates, and migration certificates.

"After activation of DigiLocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the 'issued documents' section. The student-wise security PIN file is being given in schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate Security PIN to individual students," the official notification reads.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Total candidates

CBSE class 10th result a total 21,16,209 registered

CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates

CBSE class 10th, 12th result 2022: Ways to check

Students can download the CBSE 10th, 12th mark sheet, passing certificate:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

results.gov.in

IVRS system

SMS service

Digilocker app -- digilocker.gov.in

Pariksha Sangam -- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result link

- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

- Class 10, 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download 10th, 12th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.