CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Datesheet for Class 10th Compartment exam to be announced soon

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 on July 22. Candidates who couldn’t clear the exam will now get an opportunity to appear in compartment exams soon.

The CBSE compartment exams for Class 12 students will be conducted from August 23 to August 25. The compartment exam will take place at several places across the country. CBSE class 10th compartment exam dates are expected to be out soon.

In class 10th, the pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent. whereas, in class 12th the pass percentage is 92.71%. The girls have outperformed boys this year by 3.29 percent. Tanya Singh from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, and Yuvakshi vig of Noida topped the CBSE Class 12th Result 2022.

Meanwhile, CBSE had earlier declared that both Term 1 and Term 2 will be given equal weightage for the practical exams.

The CBSE has also released a tentative date for the Class 12 examinations for the year 2023. Students must note that the exams will start on February 15, 2023.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Total candidates

CBSE class 10th result a total 21,16,209 registered

CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates