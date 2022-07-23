Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Datesheet for Class 10th Compartment exam to be announced soon

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: The CBSE will conduct compartment exams for Class 12 students starting August 23 to August 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 08:17 AM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Datesheet for Class 10th Compartment exam to be announced soon
File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 on July 22. Candidates who couldn’t clear the exam will now get an opportunity to appear in compartment exams soon.

The CBSE compartment exams for Class 12 students will be conducted from August 23 to August 25. The compartment exam will take place at several places across the country. CBSE class 10th compartment exam dates are expected to be out soon.

In class 10th, the pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent. whereas, in class 12th the pass percentage is 92.71%. The girls have outperformed boys this year by 3.29 percent. Tanya Singh from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, and Yuvakshi vig of Noida topped the CBSE Class 12th Result 2022.

Meanwhile, CBSE had earlier declared that both Term 1 and Term 2 will be given equal weightage for the practical exams.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Compartment exams to begin on August 23

The CBSE has also released a tentative date for the Class 12 examinations for the year 2023. Students must note that the exams will start on February 15, 2023.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022. 

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Total candidates

CBSE class 10th result a total 21,16,209 registered

CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi Metro: Yellow Line services to be affected on Sunday due to track maintenance work
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.