CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Compartment exams to begin on August 23

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 result 2022 on July 22. Several candidates couldn’t clear the examination. They will not get an opportunity to appear in compartment exams soon.

The CBSE will conduct compartment exams for Class 12 students starting August 23 to August 25. The compartment exam will take place at several places across the country.

The examination will be administered using the syllabus of Term 2 exam. All students who appeared for six or more subjects but couldn’t pass one of the five subjects with the exception of language, will be declared cleared by substituting the sixth subject from the failed subject. Notably, these students will be allowed to sit for the compartment examinations to improve their performance in the failed subject.

The overall passing percentage for the CBSE board has been marked at 92.71 per cent. Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing district with an overall pass percentage of 98.83 per cent.

The CBSE Class 12 Board Results saw 100 per cent transgender students passing the examinations. Girls outshined boys by 3.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, CBSE had earlier declared that both Term 1 and Term 2 will be given equal weightage for the practical exams.

The CBSE has also released a tentative date for the Class 12 examinations for the year 2023. Students must note that the exams will start on February 15, 2023.