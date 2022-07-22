CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: 100% transgender students clear Class 12 exams, 90% clear Class 10

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Board Results 2022 at 2 pm today. Prior to this, the board declared the Class 12 Board Results 2022 at 12 pm today. More than 21 lakh students sat for the CBSE Class 12 examination this year. The exams were conducted in two terms covering 50 per cent of the syllabus of each term.

Class 12 students can check their results on the education board’s official website – cbseresults.nic.in.

READ | CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10 results announced at cbseresults.nic.in, 2.36 lakh score over 90%

Meanwhile, 20,93,978 students appeared for the Class 10 examination and 19,76,668 students passed the exam. Initially, 21,09,208 students registered for the CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2022.

The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 results stands at 94.40 per cent. According to reports, Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing district in CBSE Class 10 Results 2022. The district students have passed with flying colours, leading the pass percentage at 99.68 per cent.

Overall passing percentage of girls, boys and transgender in CBSE Class 12 Results 2022

The CBSE Class 12 board exam was given by 14,35,366 students while 14,44,341 students had registered for the exams. The overall passing percentage is 92.71.

Girls have outshined boys by 3.29 per cent. As compared to the 91.25 pass percentage of boys, the girls have passed by 94.54 per cent.

Notably, students who appeared under the category of transgenders has scored 100 percent pass result in the Class 12 Board Results 2022.

Overall passing percentage of girls, boys and transgender in CBSE Class 10 Results 2022

The overall passing percentage of girls has surpassed the passing percentage of boys as the former stands at 95.21 per cent and the later stands at 93.80 per cent.

Notably, the transgender students’ category has passed with an overall passing percentage of 90 per cent.

Past records state that transgender category bagged an overall passing percentage of 100 per cent in 2021. Students who appeared the Class 10 examination self-identifying as transgenders had the pass percentage of 78.95 per cent and 94.74 per cent in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The overall passing percentage for girls has remained more than boys for four consecutive years. In 2021, girls scored 99.24 per cent while the boys scored an overall passing percentage of 98.99 percent.

Here’s how you can check CBSE Class 10 Results 2022

Follow this step-by-step guide to know how to check and download the Class 10 result.