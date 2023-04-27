Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: When to expect? How to check, official website, and more

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 will be declared soon at the official website-- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: When to expect? How to check, official website, and more
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10, 12 result 2023 soon at the official website-- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Candidates will need their admit card and registration details to log in to the website. As many as 38 lakh candidates appeared for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023. 

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 was conducted between February 15 to March 21. The Board exam for class 12 was conducted between February 15 to April 5. 

Read: UP Board Result 2023: Amethi girl fails in Class 10 exam despite getting 91.43% marks, here's what happened

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023: How to check 

  1. Click on the active result link
  2. A new page will appear
  3. Enter the enrollment number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format  
  4. Click on submit
  5. Your CBSE Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen
  6. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer
Meet Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who charges Rs 1.5 lakh per Instagram post, has net worth of Rs 25 crore at age 21
Pooja Bhatt shares lovely, unseen photos of Alia Bhatt on her birthday on Instagram
Manichitrathazhu, Kilukkam, Devaasuram: A look at late Malayalam actor Innocent's best films
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old woman, who eloped with boyfriend's father last year, traced and brought back
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.