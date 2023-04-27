CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: When to expect? How to check, official website, and more

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10, 12 result 2023 soon at the official website-- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Candidates will need their admit card and registration details to log in to the website. As many as 38 lakh candidates appeared for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 was conducted between February 15 to March 21. The Board exam for class 12 was conducted between February 15 to April 5.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023: How to check