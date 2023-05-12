CBSE Class 12th Results 2023 declared: Know how to check marksheet at results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in

CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12th board exam results has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students can check their CBSE results on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps. Schools can download the six-digit security pins from digilocker.gov.in using their LOC login information from the CBSE in order to activate students' DigiLocker accounts. Students can now use their security pins to activate their accounts and download digital copies of their mark sheets and certificates.
READ: CBSE class 10, 12 results RELEASED at results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in in, direct link here
CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
CBSE Board Result 2023: other websites
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps
DigiLocker
UMANG
CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results
Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
Click on Class 10, 12 result
Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number
Check subject-wise scores
Download for future reference.