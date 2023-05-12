CBSE Class 12th Results 2023 declared: Know how to check marksheet at results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in

File photo

CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12th board exam results has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students can check their CBSE results on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps. Schools can download the six-digit security pins from digilocker.gov.in using their LOC login information from the CBSE in order to activate students' DigiLocker accounts. Students can now use their security pins to activate their accounts and download digital copies of their mark sheets and certificates.

CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: other websites

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps

DigiLocker

UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results

Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in

Click on Class 10, 12 result

Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number

Check subject-wise scores

Download for future reference.