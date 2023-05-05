Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 expected soon: How to check, official website, SMS services, other ways to check

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 06:13 AM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 result 2023 will be declared tomorrow at the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 from the official website. 

Along with the official website, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will also be available for candidates to check at the UMNG app and Digilocker. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 can also be check via SMS services. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check via SMS

  • Go to the SMS application on your phone
  • Type the message – cbse10 < space > roll number
  • Now Send the text to phone number provided by CBSE
  • The CBSE 10th Result 2023 will be sent to you through SMS

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 was conducted between February 15 to March 21. The CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 was conducted between February 15 to April 5. As many as 21 lakh candidates appeared for the class 10 board exam 2023 and 16 lakhs candidates appeared for the class 12 board exam 2023. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on Class 10, 12 result 
  • Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
  • Check subject-wise scores 
  • Download for future reference.

