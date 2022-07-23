CBSE class 10, 12 Result 2022: Delhi government schools record pass rate of 96.01 percent in Class 12

CBSE class 10, 12 Result 2022: Class 10, Delhi Government Schools have recorded a pass percentage of 81.27 percent this year.

Students of Delhi government schools secured a pass rate of 96.01 percent in Class 12 this year, a decline of 3.89 percent from last year, but higher than the overall pass rate of the country which stands at 92.71 percent, according to data from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Whereas, for Class 10, Delhi Government Schools have recorded a pass percentage of 81.27 percent this year. The overall pass percentage for India is 94.40 percent which is lower than that of last year. The last year's pass percentage for Class 10 was 99.04 percent.

This year Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs) run by the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, recorded a pass percentage of 99.80 percent and School of Excellences (SoEs) recorded a pass percentage of 99.69 percent for Class 12th.

For Class 10th, RPVVs recorded a pass percentage of 99.72 percent and SoEs recorded a pass percentage of 100 percent. This time the board exams were held in normal mode after 2 years and the pass percentage has been recorded as 2 percent higher this year. In 2018-19, the pass percentage for Class 12th was 94.24 percent.

For Class 10, the results were recorded as 9.69 percent higher than in 2018-19. Last year, in 2020-2021, the Delhi Government Schools recordea d 99.95 percent pass percentage, higher than the national pass percentage of 99.37 percent for Class 12.

For Class 10 the pass percentage recorded in 2020-2021 was 97.52 percent. This year, for Class 12th, 160 Delhi government schools have recorded a 100 percent pass percentage and 876 schools have recorded more than 90 percent.

This year there has also been an improvement in the results of private schools in Delhi, where the passing percentage of private schools across India has been 93.38 percent, while the passing percentage of private schools in Delhi has been recorded at 97.65 percent. Prior to COVID, the pass percentage of private schools in the session 2018-19 was 93 percent, which has seen an increase of 4.65 percent this year.

For Class 10, 95 schools have received 100 percent results, whereas 398 schools have recorded pass percentages above 90 percent. The pass percentage for private schools has been recorded at 95.99 percent.

Results of government-aided schools have also seen an improvement this year. The result of government-aided schools has been recorded a 94.57 percent with an increase of 7.27 percent from 2018-19 for Class 12. This year Delhi has secured fourth and fifth rank in the country on CBSE 12th board. For Class 10th, the pass percentage is 74.16 percent.

It is to be noted that in session 2021-22, 1,64,641 students appeared for the Class 12th examination, of which 1,58,528 students have cleared the examination and 3,446 have got compartment. Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 10th and 12th results at Delhi Government Schools. In Class 12th, the pass percentage for girls is 96.66 percent, whereas that for boys is 95.86 percent. In Class 10th, the pass percentage for girls is 84.74 percent, whereas that for boys is 77.74 percent.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, said in a statement, "It is worth mentioning here that COVID-19 induced school closure in the past two years had a serious impact on the studies and emotional wellbeing of children. But despite this, when the schools were reopened on a regular basis earlier this year, student-teachers worked hard and gave their best."