CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: 'Consistent, dedicated hard work is key to extraordinary results'

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

This year's board exam was special for reasons one too many. Not only is this the year that saw the CBSE class 10, 12 exams being conducted in two sessions, but it is also the year that the board exams were conducted in offline mode after two years. This is also the year that the CBSE class 10, 12 result 2022 was declared together for the first time ever.

And of course, there is the surge of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Amid the uncertainties and confusion brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2022 were preparing for their exam. In spite of all the difficulties, the students emerged glorious. With some candidates scoring a perfect cent per cent and others not far behind with above 99 per cent marks, this year's CBSE 10, 12 result proved to be joyous.

Talking about the struggles that the candidates faced this year with Anushka Garg of Zee media, Vaishnavi Kapesh, a student of class 10 who scored a perfect 500 out of 500 marks in the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 shared that her family were infected by the Covid-19 virus, but she continued her studies and worked really hard to score a perfect mark.

Another student, Pawni Singh of class 12 from the Humanities stream scored 498 out of 500. She said that consistent hard work has made it possible for her to score such good marks.

Vaishnavi Jaiswal, another student said the same thing. She said the Covid-19 pandemic presented a lot of hardships but it was due to consistent studies that she could score 499 out of 500 in the science stream.

While some students scored a cent per cent, there are also some students who did not get a result as expected. For those, a board exam is not the end of the world and your life is filled with planned and unplanned success stories. Nevertheless, the entrance examinations are now upon us, with JEE Main 2022 session 2 starting today and the CUET 2022 phase 1 undergoing, candidates have more to look forward to.

Read: CBSE Result 2022 of overseas Indian schools touch lowest level since 2019