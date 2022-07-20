CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Avoid delay in checking score due to heavy website traffic on result day, here's how

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to declare the Class 10, 12 board result 2022 soon at the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to the CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 from the official website as well as various other platforms. This year, the CBSE Board result 2022 can be checked at mobile applications UMANG and DigiLocker. Candidates can download both applications from the play store.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Websites to check

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to check via official webiste

Visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 designated link.

Enter the required credentials like roll number.

Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to check via UMANG

Open the UMANG App on your phone.

Sign in using your login details such as your registered mobile number.

Click on 'All Services'

Click on the 'CBSE' option.

Click on the class you want to check results for.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Passing marks

To pass in CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject individually and in aggregate.

Read: CBSE Board Result 2022 Soon: Know how to check Term 2 marksheet on DigiLocker, Umang App