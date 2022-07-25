CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: CBSE announces Term 2 verification, revaluation application dates

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently declared the class 10th, 12th results 2022. The overall passing percentage for the CBSE board has been marked at 92.71 percent. Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing district with an overall pass percentage of 98.83 percent.

CBSE to provide the option of obtaining photocopies of term 2 answer copies, verifying marks scored, and re-evaluating answers.

The application process will be done online. The application for CBSE result 2022 verification of marks will be available from July 26 to 28. While the registration for obtaining photocopies will be between August 8 and August 9. The CBSE Class 10, 12 revaluation application, can, however, be done between August 13 and August 14.

Processing charges are Rs 500 per subject. The outcome of the verification of marks will be uploaded to the login account of the candidate on the CBSE website. No individual communication will be sent.

CBSE result 2022 Class 12 term 2 result application fee for verification of marks is Rs 500 per subject, while it is Rs 700 per answer book for obtaining photocopies and Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation.

For CBSE result 2022 Class 10 application fee for verification of marks and obtaining photocopies is Rs 500, while it is Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation.