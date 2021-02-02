CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 datesheet released - Where, how to check

Headlines

Meet Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s children, Nishtha, Aryaman, Aryaveer

India vs England World Cup 2023 warm-up game called off due to rain in Guwahati

Lived in chawl even after becoming star, producers would wait outside toilet to sign him, can you recognize this actor?

Meet IIM alumnus, was once a doctor, cracked UPSC in 2020, resigned as IAS officer after 10 years due to…

Watch: CSK captain MS Dhoni spotted in new look with ponytail, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

India-Canada Row: US clarifies its stand amid increasing diplomatic tension between India and Canada

5 most expensive cricket bats in the world

AI swaps actors playing Marvel, DC superheroes

Health benefits of peanut butter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

India-Canada Row: US clarifies its stand amid increasing diplomatic tension between India and Canada

Lived in chawl even after becoming star, producers would wait outside toilet to sign him, can you recognize this actor?

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 datesheet released - Where, how to check

CBSE Exams 2021 latest updates: The CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations will be held from May 4, 2021 to June 10, 2021.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 02, 2021, 05:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the date sheet/timetable for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2021 class 10 and 12 examinations on Tuesday (February 2). The CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations will be held from May 4, 2021 to June 10, 2021.

Pokhriyal said, "Dear Students,  hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of  @cbseindia29 board exams of X & XII. Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck! @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India"

Students appearing for the Board exams can check and download the datesheet on the CBSE official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

Follow these steps for checking and downloading the Class 12 Board exams datesheet:

Step 1: Students are required to go to the official website of the CBSE: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Students then need to click on the new website link

Step 3: After the webpage loads, students can click on the link for the CBSE Class 12 datesheet under the latest updates section

Step 4: Students can select their class and download the PDF of the CBSE class 12 datesheet

After the CBSE releases the datesheet for class 12 Board exams, the central board will also release the admit cards soon.

The CBSE had earlier reduced the syllabus for class 12 Board exams after considering the concerns of the students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown.

Pokhriyal had on December 31 announced that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The results will be announced on July 15, 2021.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

98.4 degrees Fahrenheit explained: What is 'fever' and when should you worry?

Karnataka Bandh: Schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow in Bengaluru; traffic disruption expected

ISKCON issues Rs 100-Crore defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for 'biggest cheat', ‘selling cow’ statement

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma sets new record for most sixes in a single country, becomes fastest to 550 sixes

Rs 2,000 deadline: What happens if you fail to deposit Rs 2,000 notes? Will it remain legal tender? Details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE