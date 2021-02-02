CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 datesheet released - Where, how to check

CBSE Exams 2021 latest updates: The CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations will be held from May 4, 2021 to June 10, 2021.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the date sheet/timetable for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2021 class 10 and 12 examinations on Tuesday (February 2). The CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations will be held from May 4, 2021 to June 10, 2021.

Pokhriyal said, "Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of X & XII. Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck! @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India"

Students appearing for the Board exams can check and download the datesheet on the CBSE official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

Follow these steps for checking and downloading the Class 12 Board exams datesheet:

Step 1: Students are required to go to the official website of the CBSE: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Students then need to click on the new website link

Step 3: After the webpage loads, students can click on the link for the CBSE Class 12 datesheet under the latest updates section

Step 4: Students can select their class and download the PDF of the CBSE class 12 datesheet

After the CBSE releases the datesheet for class 12 Board exams, the central board will also release the admit cards soon.

The CBSE had earlier reduced the syllabus for class 12 Board exams after considering the concerns of the students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown.

Pokhriyal had on December 31 announced that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The results will be announced on July 15, 2021.