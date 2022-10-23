CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical exam dates released at cbse.gov.in for winter-bound schools for 2022-23 exams

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 practical exam dates has been announced for winter-bound schools for the 2022-23 exams.

“As per provisions, the practical examinations, project or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1, 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the exams for both Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 15, 2022 to December 14, 2022,” a CBSE official statement said.

CBSE has released a notification for conducting internal assessments/project assessments/practical exams.

The schools will prepare a final list of applicants and ensuring that no student from the schools may take the practical exam, project, or internal assessment if their name has not been submitted to the board in the online LOC.

The board has instructed the CBSE schools to get in touch with the regional office in order to schedule appointments for external examiners and observers, ensure that exams are finished on time, and send answer keys and award lists to the regional offices.

The board also stated that regular session schools are not affected by the practical examination dates and instructions because they only apply to schools that are winter-bound.