CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2021: Improvement exam for CBSE, ICSE to commence on THIS date

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), on Thursday, informed the Supreme Court that the improvement exams for students will take place from August 25 to September 15. The results of the same will be declared on September 30.

On the other hand, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) will conduct its improvement exams on August 16 and would declare the result for the same on or around September 20.

The exam dates given by the board were approved by a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar. Both CBSE and ICSE had filed different affidavits for the same.

In its order, the bench said, "In response, the boards have filed separate affidavits making firm commitment about the Schedule. As there was some ambiguity in the affidavit filed by the CBSE, on instructions, learned counsel appearing for the CBSE has submitted a schedule for conducting exams for Improvement/Compartment/Private/Patrachar students of Class 12 and Class 10."

The CBSE will open its portal for registration on August 10 for improvement, patrachar, and private candidates of classes 10 and 12. After this, a date sheet for the exam will also be released by the board.

For students appearing for ICSE exams, the registrations have already begun on August 4 and an exam schedule will also be released on August 6.

For CBSE, the improvement exam will begin on August 25 and will continue till September 15. The board will declare the results on September 30.

As for ICSE, the improvement exam will be held on August 16 and the result will be declared around September 20.