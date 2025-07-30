CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams result expected on...; here's how you can download it

Will Trump roll back 25% tariff imposed on India? Is it tool to squeeze maximum concessions in BTA, push Russia out?
EDUCATION
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely release the results for Classes 10th and 12th Compartment examinations in the first week of August 2025. Upon release, students who had appeared for the supplementary exams will be able to check and download their result from the official website of the board: results.cbse.nic.in. For the last two years, results for supplementary exams of Classes 10th and 12th have been declared in the first week of August.
What are the steps to download CBSE Compartment result?
Follow the below steps:
What are some key details about CBSE Compartment results?
Even though an official date has not been notified by the CBSE as yet, trends from the recent past suggest that the results will likely be out within the first week of the coming month. If a student finds any discrepancy in their announced result, they can apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks online through the official CBSE website. They will be informed of any changes through their login account. Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for updates related to result, re-evaluation, and distribution of marksheets.