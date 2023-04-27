Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 update: Know how to check result via DigiLocker app, SMS

Once released, CBSE results 2023 will be available on the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

File photo

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 board results soon on its official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. As per media reports, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2023 are expected to be announced by April end. However, CBSE has not posted any official announcement about the Class 10, 12 Board Exam Result date. 

CBSE concluded the Class 10 board exam on March 21, 2023, and for Class 12  exam on April 5, 2023. Once released, CBSE result 2023 will be available on the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in

  • digilocker.gov.in
  • results.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps

  • DigiLocker
  • UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results

  • Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on Class 10, 12 result 
  • Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
  • Check subject-wise scores 
  • Download for future reference.

