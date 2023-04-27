CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 update: Know how to check result via DigiLocker app, SMS

File photo

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 board results soon on its official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. As per media reports, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2023 are expected to be announced by April end. However, CBSE has not posted any official announcement about the Class 10, 12 Board Exam Result date.

CBSE concluded the Class 10 board exam on March 21, 2023, and for Class 12 exam on April 5, 2023. Once released, CBSE result 2023 will be available on the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps

DigiLocker

UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results