CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 to be announced soon at results.cbse.nic.in, check tentative dates here

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10, 12 Results 2023 soon. As per media reports, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2023 are expected to be declared next week, April end. CBSE has not posted any official announcement about the Class 10, 12 Board Exam Result date.

Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites - www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2023: Step-by-step process to check scorecards

Step 1: Once CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2023 are released, log in to the official websites - www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced' or 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' links in the 'Results' section

Step 3: A new page will now open. Here, enter your Class 10th or Class 12th roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your CBSE 10th or Class 12th results 2023 will appear on the screen.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023: Websites to check scores

www.cbse.gov.in

www.results.abse.nic.in

www.parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Websites

www.digilocker.gov.in

www.results.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps

DigiLocker

UMANG

CBSE concluded the Class 10 board exam on March 21, 2023, and for Class 12 exam on April 5, 2023.