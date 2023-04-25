Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 to be announced soon at results.cbse.nic.in, check tentative dates here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2023: Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites - www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbse.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 to be announced soon at results.cbse.nic.in, check tentative dates here
File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10, 12 Results 2023 soon. As per media reports, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2023 are expected to be declared next week, April end. CBSE has not posted any official announcement about the Class 10, 12 Board Exam Result date. 

Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites - www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2023: Step-by-step process to check scorecards 

Step 1: Once CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2023 are released, log in to the official websites - www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced' or 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' links in the 'Results' section 

Step 3: A new page will now open. Here, enter your Class 10th or Class 12th roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your CBSE 10th or Class 12th results 2023 will appear on the screen. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023: Websites to check scores 

www.cbse.gov.in

www.results.abse.nic.in

www.parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Websites 

www.digilocker.gov.in 

www.results.gov.in 

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps 

DigiLocker 

UMANG

CBSE concluded the Class 10 board exam on March 21, 2023, and for Class 12 exam on April 5, 2023. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
From Shah Rukh Khan's RaOne to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, five times Bollywood used blue palette perfectly
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.