Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 soon: Direct link, how to check, alternate ways, other details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2023 is likely to be declared anytime soon at the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 soon: Direct link, how to check, alternate ways, other details here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is to announce the Class 10, 12 board result 2023 anytime now. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 from the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in. 

Apart from the official website, candidates will also be able to check the CBSE Board Result 2023 at Digilocer and UMANG mobile applications. Alternatively, an SMS service is also in place for candidates to check the board results. 

Read: CBSE Board Result 2023: CBSE likely to announce class 10, 12 results this month, know how to check

CBSE Board results 2023: List of websites

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board exam result 2023: How to check 

  • Go to cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Go to Class 10 or Class 12 results.
  • Login after entering your credentials and check marks.
  • Take a print out of the same for future references. 

CBSE Board result 2023: Alternative wasys to check

  • DigiLocker
  • Umang
  • DigiResult

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Shweta Tiwari gives royal vibes in shimmery bodycon, stunned netizens say 'all hail the queen'
In pics: Pooja Hegde turns heads in pink co-ord set to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Shopian
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.