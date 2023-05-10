CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 soon: Direct link, how to check, alternate ways, other details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is to announce the Class 10, 12 board result 2023 anytime now. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 from the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, candidates will also be able to check the CBSE Board Result 2023 at Digilocer and UMANG mobile applications. Alternatively, an SMS service is also in place for candidates to check the board results.

Read: CBSE Board Result 2023: CBSE likely to announce class 10, 12 results this month, know how to check

CBSE Board results 2023: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board exam result 2023: How to check

Go to cbseresults.nic.in.

Go to Class 10 or Class 12 results.

Login after entering your credentials and check marks.

Take a print out of the same for future references.

CBSE Board result 2023: Alternative wasys to check