CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check via official website, SMS, Digilocker

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 results soon at the official website--results.cbse.nic.in. This year, as many as 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12-- appeared for the exam. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Board exams 2023 will be able to check the result on various platforms.

CBSE Result 2023: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12th results 2023: How to check via website

Go to results.cbse.nic.in

Now, go to Class 10 or 12 results

Enter your credentials and login

Check your result.

Read: CBSE Class 10th, 12th results expected to be released today, check results on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Board results 2023: How to download via Digilocker

Go to the digilocker.gov.in

Next, click on the CBSE results link

Click on it and enter the required information

Submit and view the marks sheet.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check Via SMS