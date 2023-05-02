CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check via official website, SMS, Digilocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 results soon at the official website--results.cbse.nic.in. This year, as many as 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12-- appeared for the exam. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Board exams 2023 will be able to check the result on various platforms.
CBSE Result 2023: List of websites
CBSE Class 10, 12th results 2023: How to check via website
CBSE Board results 2023: How to download via Digilocker
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check Via SMS