CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check via official website, SMS, Digilocker

CBSE Class 10, 12 board result 2023 is expected to be released at the official website-- results.cbse.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check via official website, SMS, Digilocker
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 results soon at the official website--results.cbse.nic.in. This year, as many as 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12-- appeared for the exam. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Board exams 2023 will be able to check the result on various platforms. 

CBSE Result 2023: List of websites 

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12th results 2023: How to check via website

  • Go to results.cbse.nic.in
  • Now, go to Class 10 or 12 results
  • Enter your credentials and login
  • Check your result. 

Read: CBSE Class 10th, 12th results expected to be released today, check results on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Board results 2023:  How to download via Digilocker

  • Go to the digilocker.gov.in
  • Next, click on the CBSE results link
  • Click on it and enter the required information
  • Submit and view the marks sheet.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check Via SMS

  • Open the SMS application on your phone
  • Now, Type the message – cbse10 < space > roll number
  • Now, Send the text to phone number provided by CBSE
  • Your CBSE 10th Result 2023 will be sent to you through SMS.

Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP President, says he will not contest elections
