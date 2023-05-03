CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023: When, how, and where to check? See all details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

With various board result for 2023 coming out, over 38 lakh candidates are waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the result soon. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard so far.

Going by past year trends, it is likely that the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 results will be out soon. Once released, those who appeared for the Class 10 or Class 12 board exams this year will be able to check their result from the official website-- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 began on February 14 and it ended on March 21 and the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 began on February 14 and it concluded on April 5.

Apart from the official website, candidates will also be able to check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 at various platforms such as-- Digilocker, and SMS services. To see the steps to check the CBSE Board Results 2023, click here.

Meanwhile, CBSE is also planning to introduce new skill subjects for even students of the primary section. Various subjects like Coding and Artificial Intelligence will now be thought to students from Class 6th. For more result-related information, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. Alternatively, you can also come to this page for more recent updates.

