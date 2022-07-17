CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022: Latest update on Term 2 result date students must know

File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 soon. As per media reports, CBSE is expected to release CBSE class 10th, 12th results 2022 after July 24, 2022. However, officials are yet to release the date, time to declare CBSE term 2 result 2022. CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 date can be announced soon and most likely in this week.

Once released, CBSE class 10th results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. As per media reports, the CBSE class 10, 12 result date is expected to be announced by next.

CBSE Result 2022 is expected to be released soon and will be available on the websites to check CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 results would be released soon. The passing criteria for the CBSE Board exam is 33%. For Class 10, the 33% includes overall marks, internal and external combined. Students need to score a minimum of 33% aggregate in 5 subjects.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result link

- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

- Class 10, 12 results 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download the 10th, 12th scorecards, and take a printout for further reference.