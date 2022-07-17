CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022 BIG update: No delay in Term 2 result, to be declared on time

Picture: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 soon. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on has said that CBSE results will be released on time. The Minister said," There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time."

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed us that the CBSE Class 10, and 12 results will be declared in the last week of July.

A senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results."

Once released, CBSE class 10th results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. As per media reports, the CBSE class 10, 12 result date is expected to be announced by next.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.